Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Three arrested in Bengaluru for black marketing of Covid-19 hospital beds
A medic checks on a Covid-19 patient being treated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) inside an ICU amid the surge in cases, at KC general hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI Photo)
bengaluru news

Three arrested in Bengaluru for black marketing of Covid-19 hospital beds

Bengaluru: The development comes amid a devastating shortage of medical supplies, drugs, and other necessary equipment due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 07:53 AM IST

The central division of the Bengaluru Police on Wednesday unearthed a case of black marketing of hospital beds amid the Covid-19

According to the DCP central Bengaluru, three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

This comes amid the devastating shortage of medical supplies, drugs, and other necessary equipment due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.

Over the last few days, black marketing of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders was rampant.

Earlier in the day, four persons were arrested for fraud and malpractice in the allotment of beds on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) portal in Bengaluru.

"We have registered two cases that have been shifted to the central crime branch (CCB) for further investigation. We are also checking if the software has been misused at any point," said the police commissioner of Bengaluru City.

