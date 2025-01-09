Menu Explore
Three of family killed as bike collides with KSRTC bus in Karnataka

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Jan 09, 2025 02:23 PM IST

According to the police, the accident took place at Achalu village between Ramanagara and Kanakapura.

Three of a family, including two children, were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a KSRTC bus in Ramanagara on Thursday morning, police said.

Representational Image
Representational Image

A woman was critically injured and was taken to hospital.

According to the police, the accident took place at Achalu village between Ramanagara and Kanakapura.

The motorist, along with his wife and two children, was going from Kanakapura to Ramanagara. A KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, resulting in an accident.

For details awaited.

Nelamangala accident

In a tragic accident in Bengaluru, six people lost their lives when an Eicher truck carrying several tonnes of aluminium pillars overturned. The truck, en route to the city, reportedly lost control as the driver tried to avoid a collision with a vehicle ahead.

Traveling at high speed, the truck veered off course, crossed the median, and overturned onto a Volvo car heading towards Tumakuru. The impact was catastrophic, leaving the car mangled. Before coming to a stop, the truck also struck a tempo, causing minimal damage.

The horrifying incident, including the moment the truck crushed the Volvo, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Police are now analyzing the footage as part of their ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident.

Follow Us On