Tour operator defrauds 7 in Bengaluru of over 15 lakh in fake Kailash Mansarovar Yatra scheme: Report

In a case of widespread fraud, a Bengaluru woman and six others were swindled out of more than ₹15 lakh by a Hyderabad-based tour operator who promised to organize a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet. The accused, identified as Bharat Kumar Sharma of Gayatri Tours and Travels, has been accused of misappropriating funds after failing to deliver on the promised trip, the Deccan Herald reported. Investigations have revealed that Sharma faces similar fraud charges in Hyderabad, and police are working to track him down. (HT File)

The scam came to light after 43-year-old Swapna Suresh filed a police complaint on October 5. According to her statement, Swapna first came into contact with Sharma in March 2023 after seeing an advertisement for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra on the 'Suman TV' YouTube channel. Interested in the package, which was initially priced at ₹2.28 lakh, she paid an advance of ₹25,000 to Sharma for the May 31 batch, the report stated.

As the tour date neared, Swapna made additional payments, including ₹1 lakh in cash after attending a demo session. Sharma continued to provide excuses for delays, citing issues with permits from China and Tibet. By June, after being shown what appeared to be travel permits, Swapna paid the remaining balance to secure her spot in the tour. However, by August, Sharma claimed that China was not issuing visas for the trip, and when Swapna requested a refund, he became evasive, the publication noted.

Despite promises, Swapna received only a partial refund of ₹59,500 in September, leaving ₹1.76 lakh unpaid. The FIR reveals other victims who were similarly defrauded, including one who paid ₹4.84 lakh for the tour. Investigations have revealed that Sharma faces similar fraud charges in Hyderabad, and police are working to track him down, the report added.