Two 'nurses' allegedly abduct newborn from Karnataka hospital, caught on CCTV. Watch

In a shocking incident in Kalaburgi district, two women, disguised as nurses, allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby just hours after his birth at the district hospital on Monday. Screengrab of CCTV footage.(X)

The baby boy was born to Kasturi, a resident of Syed Chincholi village, at 4 am, Times Now reported,

The women, whose faces were fully covered, entered the hospital posing as medical staff. They informed the parents that they needed to take the baby for a blood test. However, after taking the child, they fled the hospital premises when no one was watching.

A CCTV camera installed in the hospital caught the two women wandering around the hospital campus, providing crucial evidence in the case. Police said the women misled the parents, claiming they were taking the baby for a routine test before absconding with him.

Check out the video here:

Kasturi and her husband, Ramakrishna, who had traveled to the hospital from their village for the delivery, were devastated to discover their newborn missing. An investigation is underway, with police focusing on the women’s identities and trying to determine if anyone else was involved in the crime. Authorities are working to track down the suspects and recover the baby.

Recently, a one-month-old infant was found dead in a water tank in Anekal town, near Bengaluru.

Suryanagar police station inspector Mahajan said: “The incident took place in Iggalur village owhen the mother had left the baby alone briefly to go to the washroom.”

“Upon her return, she found the child missing. She then searched the house and surrounding areas but could not find the baby. She reported the situation to Suryanagar police, who later discovered the infant’s body in the water tank on the building’s terrace,” he further said.

