At least two people have died after drinking contaminated water at Chinnenahalli village in Madhugiri taluk of the district, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday. Two persons die in Karnataka after drinking contaminated water

According to officials, the deceased -- Chikkadasappa (76) and Peddanna (72) -- who died at a hospital here on Wednesday, were among the nearly hundred people, who fell ill on June 10, after drinking water supplied from an overhead tank and a drinking water unit during the village fair.

Parameshwara, who is also the district in-charge Minister, today visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of those undergoing treatment. "A temple fair was organised at Chinnenahalli, and there are reports that due to consumption of contaminated water, over hundred people suffered from vomiting and loose motion. Some of them admitted themselves to private hospitals in Madhugiri, Koratagere and Tumakuru, and the district administration also shifted those affected to Tumakuru hospital," he told reporters.

He said two people have died at the hospital here. On reports that more people, including a three-year-old girl, have died at a private hospital, he sought to know the details from officials and said: "we will gather information about deaths in the private hospital and try to find out about overall deaths due to this incident." The Minister said the village PDO (Panchayat Development Officer) and waterman have been suspended, as they did not take the precautionary measures. "As per the inquiry done, water connection work was on, and due to damages in the water pipes caused by a JCB (construction equipment), contaminated water got mixed. Some test reports have come, a few more are awaited, from which we will get more information," he said.

More people are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, including children, Parameshwara said. Taking this as a "lesson", he said he has called a meeting of senior officers and will review the water supply system in the district.