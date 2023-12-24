Two workers die while cleaning water sump at Bengaluru factory; six held: Police

Two workers died due to suffocation allegedly while cleaning a water sump at a factory in Bengaluru, police said on Sunday, adding six people have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident took place when the workers were asked to clean the water sump in a factory in Bengaluru. (Representational Use)

The incident took place on Saturday in Beratena Agrahara area of the city under Parappana Agrahara police station limits. Police identified the deceased as 51-year-old Shasikumar, from Tamil Nadu and Anand Raj (41) from Andhra Pradesh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Confirming the development, sub-inspector Vishalakshi B said: “The incident occurred between 2:30-3 pm on Saturday when the factory estate officer instructed the workers to clean the sump. The incident took place at Shahi Garment Exporters (P) Limited.”

According to officials familiar with the matter, the sump which the two workers were asked to clean, is 10 feet in depth.

“Both entered the sump with cleaning chemicals but lost consciousness due to suffocation. The other workers who noticed this managed to take them out and rushed them to nearby hospital but they were declared dead on arrival. According to preliminary investigations, the workers allegedly suffocated due to the chemicals used for cleaning the sump,” said an official.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Vishalakshi said a case has been registered against six people, including the HR manager, estate officer, and other executives.

“Six people have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused were produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday,” said the official.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (a) (causing death due to negligence) and the Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers and Rehabilitation Act 2013, added the official.

“The bodies were sent for post mortem examination and were handed over to their respective family members later. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” Vishalakshi said, adding, “a probe into the matter is underway”.