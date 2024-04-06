‘Using such filthy language is condemnable…’: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams Kharge's comment on PM

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has strongly criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his "filthy language" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. (ANI Photo)

"He (PM Modi) is the most popular Prime Minister of the country and he (Kharge) should understand what language he is using. He is the national president of the so-called Grand Old Party. Using such filthy language is condemnable and I strongly oppose it," Joshi said on Friday.

Kharge reportedly asked whether PM Modi had been "sleeping after taking opium" while China "entered" Indian territory. The Congress leader said this while addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Thursday,

Furthermore, Joshi questioned Kharge's reference to opium, stating, “I would ask who consumed opium when 34,000 sq. km of land was grabbed by China in 1962.” He affirmed that under the BJP government, India's territory remains secure, with no encroachments by China or any other entity.

"Today, with all confidence, I am telling you that our government has not allowed China to enter Indian territory and not even an inch of land is being grabbed by anybody," Joshi said.

Earlier on March 13, the Bharatiya Janata Party released the second list of Lok Sabha polls, consisting of 72 candidates. In Karnataka, the party has fielded Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad. Karnataka will have elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka. The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4.