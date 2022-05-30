Video: Ink thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru; 3 detained
In Bengaluru, scenes of chaos emerged on Monday when black ink was thrown at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at a press conference. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader's face smeared in ink. People around him were seen throwing chairs at each other as ruckus erupted. Some other farm leaders were also present during the event.
“No security has been provided by the local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government,” Tikait told the news agency after the ink attack. Three people have been reportedly detained.
According to reports, the press conference was held to give clarification over a sting operation where a farmer leader from Karnataka was allegedly caught asking for money.
Meanwhile, the Kisan Ekta Morcha condemned the ink attack on Tikait and tweeted, “Such attacks are happening only to break our spirits. Some people are not able to digest the victory of farmers in the #FarmersProtest. The self-esteem of farmers is being hurt, against which we shall protest.”
Rakesh Tikait had spearheaded the agitation against the centre's three farm laws in Delhi and neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which started in November 2020 and went on till December last year.
A day back, Tikait had addressed a massive ‘Kisan Mazdoor panchayat’ at village Kakda of district Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where he threatened to snap the electricity supply in urban areas if villages also do not get regular power.
Addressing the panchayat with his brother Naresh, Tikait slammed the ruling governments over farmers’ issues. The brothers also warned that farmers would tie their livestock in police stations if the transportation of hay from Haryana and Punjab continued was blocked on the borders of the two states.
NHRC issues notice to Maha govt as thalassaemic kids contract HIV, hepatitis B
The National Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of a BBC News Marathi report about six thalassaemic children, who contracted HIV and hepatitis B after blood transfusion in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Amravati, and issued a notice to the state government. NHRC has asked the state food and drugs administration department secretary to submit a report on a preliminary investigation into the matter within six weeks and initiate criminal proceedings.
We got an encouraging response at Cannes: Shruthi Raju
Strap: Filmmaker Shruthi Raju talks about her Cannes experience after her film What's Up with Indian Men? was screened this week Bengaluru-based filmmaker Shruthi Raju decided to make a short, which worked as a reference to a feature film, called What's Up with Indian Men? The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Raju goes on to talk about meeting Bengaluru's beloved musician, Raghu Dixit, at Cannes.
Under fire, Punjab DGP clarifies he has ‘highest respect’ for Moose Wala
Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra on Monday clarified that he has the highest respect for Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, while referring to Sidhu Moose Wala as a celebrated artist and cultural icon of the state.
Man convicted of rape, murder in Mumbai’s Sakinaka last year
A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday convicted a man of raping and murdering a woman in Sakinaka on September 10 last year. The convict, Mohan Chouhan, fatally injured the woman, 32. A CCTV camera caught Chouhan assaulting the victim and pulling her towards a tempo, where he sexually assaulted her. A watchman saw the woman in an injured state. He informed the police, which rushed her to the Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar.
Sidhu Moose Wala’s father demands CBI, NIA probe into singer’s murder
The father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh, who was shot dead on Sunday, has written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency. Apart from an inquiry by a sitting Punjab and Haryana high court judge, he said that the involvement of the CBI and NIA must be ensured in the investigation of his son's murder.
