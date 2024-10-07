WATCH: Video of female mass drumming at the 62nd Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava grabs eyeballs

In a stunning showcase of rhythm and community spirit, a recent video capturing a group of women engaging in mass drumming at the 62nd Bengaluru Ganeshotsava has taken social media by storm. The energetic performance, featuring a troop of women from Beat Gurus, a Bengaluru-based band, popular singer Ananya Bhat and renowned drummer Manjunath Sattyasheel, has left viewers tapping their feet and craving more. The performance featured a troop of women from Beat Gurus, a Bengaluru-based band, popular singer Ananya Bhat and renowned drummer Manjunath Sattyasheel.(X)

The vibrant scene unfolded amidst eye-catching decorations and colourful processions, with women of all ages coming together to create a mesmerizing symphony of beats. Clad in traditional attire, the drummers displayed not just their musical talents but also a sense of unity that resonated with the festive spirit of this past Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ananya Bhat, known for her hits - Sojugaada Sooju Mallige and Singara Siriye - added a special flair to the event, encouraging the crowd to join in the celebration. The fusion of powerful drumming and stunning visuals created an atmosphere that was both exhilarating and uplifting, drawing smiles and cheers from the onlookers.

As the video circulated on social media, it quickly garnered attention, gaining as many as 2.8 lakh likes on Instagram and 13,300 views on X. Watch the video here:

“Rhythm Divine. The spectacular experience of mass (female) drumming at 62nd @bengaluruganeshutsava,” wrote Manjunath Sattyasheel on Instagram.

“Wow, those ladies depicting femininity and masculinity at the same time, how amazing to see. Beautiful ladies,” a user commented.

“This is fire max,” another wrote.

“Omggggg, wat an energy n beats,” a reply read.

This year, the Bengaluru Ganesha Utsava (BGU) was organised from September 7 to 18 at the Shri Sringeri Shankar Math in Shankarapura with the theme of “Celebrating Women.”