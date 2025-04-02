'We cannot let vested interests destroy wildlife’: Mohandas Pai backs Bandipur night traffic ban

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has voiced strong support for the continuation of the night traffic ban on the highway passing through Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)

Taking to social media, Pai urged public support, stating, "Folks, please support the night-time traffic ban on the Bandipur Tiger Reserve road. We cannot let vested interests destroy our wildlife!"

Read his post here:

His statement comes amid growing concerns from wildlife activists, who have warned of legal action and protests if the Karnataka government lifts the ban.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, activists gathered at Melukamanahalli in Bandipur on Monday to assess vehicle movement through check-posts at Moolhole, Maddur, and Mutanga near Wayanad. They reported widespread violations, with trucks carrying loads far beyond permissible limits, in breach of transport and mining regulations.

The activists are now planning large-scale awareness campaigns in local communities, rallies involving farmers, and a petition to the courts advocating for the ban’s continuation. They aim to present data showing how the restriction has helped reduce wildlife casualties and conflicts over the years.

The night traffic ban, in place since 2009, has been a contentious issue, with Kerala repeatedly urging Karnataka to lift restrictions to facilitate smoother transport between the two states. However, conservationists argue that the ban has significantly benefited Bandipur’s rich biodiversity and must remain in force to protect the fragile ecosystem, the TNIE report added.

With public figures like Pai lending their voice to the cause, the demand for continued restrictions has gained further momentum.

(With agency inputs)

