When is Diwali 2025 in Bengaluru? Full festival dates and schedule

This year, Bengaluru will celebrate Deepwali or Diwali on Monday, October 20 and 21. The date aligns with the Amavasya Tithi, the new moon phase, which begins at 3.44 pm on October 20 and ends at 5.54 pm on October 21.

Every year, there is a confusion regarding the exact date of Diwali in Bengaluru. The confusion regarding the exact date of Diwali in Bengaluru this year stems from the Amavasya Tithi, the new moon phase, spanning two consecutive days.

Since the Amavasya starts before sunset, the main Diwali celebrations, including Lakshmi Puja, are observed on the evening of October 20.

The festival in Bengaluru commences with Dhanteras on Saturday, October 19, followed by Naraka Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali) on Sunday, October 20, Lakshmi Puja on the evening of October 20, Govardhan Puja on Tuesday, October 21, and concludes with Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, October 22.

During this period, Bengaluru's streets and homes are adorned with diyas (oil lamps), rangoli (decorative floor art), and fairy lights, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Families engage in rituals, exchange sweets, and celebrate with fireworks, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

As the city prepares for the festivities, authorities and residents are encouraged to embrace eco-friendly practices to mitigate pollution. Opting for noise-free and low-emission crackers, along with community celebrations, can contribute to a safer and more sustainable Diwali experience.

Airport advisory For those planning to travel, it's advisable to book transportation early, as demand increases during the festive season. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport and Kempegowda Bus Station anticipate higher footfalls, and early arrivals are recommended.

Passengers are also advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for flight updates and related information.

The airport thanked travelers for their patience and understanding amid the expected festive-season rush and extended Deepawali greetings to all passengers.

“We encourage passengers to plan ahead to ensure smooth and seamless travel during the festival season,” the advisory read.

