‘Where is intelligence? Where is surveillance?’: Congress' Priyank Kharge questions Centre on Pahalgam attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led central government for the "security lapses", questioning the role of the Home Minister and intelligence agencies. Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge(ANI)

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "When the so-called Chanakya Home Minister is busy toppling governments, breaking parties and rigging elections, this is what happens. Where is the intelligence? Where is the surveillance? Where is James Bond Doval?"

"Whether #pulwama of #pahalgam in both cases, security lapses were flagged beforehand. Both ignored. And shockingly the BJP government has cut over 1.8 lakh army personnel since COVID to save money. If Manyavar Amit Shah had shown the same interest to monitor foreign threats as he does to snoop on opposition party leaders or making Jay Shah, ICC President, maybe China wouldn't be squatting on Indian land and maybe this unfortunate attack could've been prevented," the Congress leader said.

Kharge "hoped" the media will respond better.

"I hope this time the media will respond better and more responsibly than it did for Pulwama. This Government will downplay the incident, will underreport the casualties, will definitely use this tragedy to stir communal tension or blame Congress as usual. Does the PM have the guts to order HM Shah's resignation? Will the RSS' aggression be limited only to Vijayadashami Utsav speeches and aggression on minorities and Dalits? Do they have it in them to show the PM the door?" he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

Earlier today, Shah visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence.

Reacting to the incident, former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior advocate Aman Lekhi said, “It is not just an act of terror but a hate crime. It has elements of crimes against humanity. It is selecting a community for extermination. It is identifying a person on the basis of identity. It has to be treated as more than a criminal offence. It has to be responded to with as much ruthlessness as the savagery of this incident manifests. Those who have done this are animals and should be treated like animals. Don't think any kind of compassion should be seen.”