“Why did CM Bommai react on unnamed hoardings” asks TRS party

After Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai called the hoardings row in Hyderabad a 'conspiracy', the social media convener of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tweeted, "Why did Karnataka CM garu react strongly on hoarding which did not even name him? Is he agreeing that BJP government in Karnataka is a 40% commission government?"

Earlier Bommai had said: "I have heard about billboards that appeared in Hyderabad and it is a systematic conspiracy. I do not know whether they are private billboards or government-sponsored ones. But it is not fair for the Telangana government to allow such baseless allegations against a chief minister on a billboard..."

Last week the BJP conducted Hyderabad 'liberation day' events at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad and several, including home minister Amit Shah and Bommai were to attend.

Hours before the event, posters saying 'Welcome 40% CM' appeared near the venue; the reference was to allegations by contractors who claim 40% of the tender amount - for state-funded infrastructural projects - is normally taken as a bribe by BJP leaders and officials.

The posters did not name Bommai.

The BJP has refuted these allegations.