Why is Bengaluru so hot in October? Relief expected as thunderstorms coming soon

Residents of Bengaluru are feeling the heat this October as temperatures soar unusually high for the time of year. Known for its pleasant weather, the city has recorded temperatures between 32-34°C over the past few days, leaving many wondering why the heat is so intense this season. Bengaluru has recorded temperatures between 32-34°C over the past few days, (HT File Photo)

"The last two days have felt unusually hot in Bengaluru, almost like a second summer," one Bengaluru resident remarked on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite it being the post-monsoon season, temperatures across the state are rising. Weather department officials attribute the rise in temperatures to a combination of poor rainfall, an extended dry spell, and clear skies, which have allowed the heat to build up, New Indian Express reported.

According to the report, CS Patil, chief of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), stated that the current heat is neither unusual nor rare, as similar conditions occurred last year as well.

In 2023, Karnataka experienced a severe drought, which significantly contributed to higher temperatures across the state. However, in stark contrast to last year, Karnataka recorded 11% excess rainfall this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received 926.8 mm of rain, surpassing the normal average of 831.8 mm.

Adding to the discomfort is the rise in minimum temperatures. Bengaluru recorded a minimum of 22°C on Tuesday, 1.8°C above the normal 20.2°C for October.

What to expect

After days of unseasonal heat, Bengaluru is set to experience relief as much-awaited monsoon withdrawal thunderstorms are expected to hit the city starting tonight. Popular weather blogger @Bnglrweatherman shared on social media platform X that the city can anticipate moderate to heavy thunderstorms over the next 10 days.

The city will witness hot, sunny mornings followed by late afternoon thunderstorms, extending into the evening and late night, he said on X.

This forecast applies not only to Bengaluru but also across the Old Mysuru Region (OMR), which includes areas like Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar.

