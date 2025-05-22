Why Karnataka handed over Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh? A step to curb rising human-elephant conflicts

In a move aimed at addressing the rising cases of human-elephant conflict, Karnataka on Wednesday handed over four trained Kumki elephants to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The handover ceremony, held in Karnataka, was attended by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and underscored the importance of inter-state collaboration in managing wildlife-related challenges. Kumki elephants are handed over to AP govt by Karnataka.

Also Read - Bengaluru Metro cancels extended services on May 23 as IPL match shifts to Lucknow due to expected rain

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was present at the event, said the decision to provide four Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh reflects Karnataka’s commitment to help neighbouring states combat the growing threat posed by wild elephant incursions into human settlements. Four elephants were transferred on Wednesday, while two more will be handed over at a later date.

“These elephants have been trained extensively and will now assist Andhra Pradesh in tackling rogue elephant herds that destroy crops and threaten human lives,” Siddaramaiah said. He added that the mahouts from Andhra Pradesh were trained in Karnataka over the past month to ensure a smooth transition and proper care for the elephants.

The Kumki elephants given include:

Krishna (15), captured in Chikkamagaluru in 2022

Abhimanyu (14), captured in Honnali, Shivamogga in 2023

Deva (39), captured in Kushalnagar in 2019

Ranjan (26), born at the Dubare Elephant Camp

Why are these elephants handed over

Officials explained that these elephants will be stationed in regions like Chittoor and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, where wild elephant incursions are most frequent. Kumki elephants are specially trained to guide or drive wild elephants back into forest areas without harming them, making them crucial in conflict mitigation efforts.

CM Siddaramaiah pointed out that Karnataka is home to 3,695 elephants, likely the highest number in the country. “With such a large elephant population, we are in a position to share our trained elephants with states in need. Human-elephant conflicts are on the rise, and only through inter-state cooperation can we address this serious issue,” he said. The CM also called for increased efforts to protect forest cover and wildlife corridors to prevent such conflicts in the long run.

Also Read - Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in suitcase near railway tracks in Bengaluru outskirts

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, speaking to reporters after the event, expressed gratitude to the Karnataka government for the gesture. He noted that Andhra Pradesh has been struggling with elephant-related conflicts for nearly two decades, and Karnataka’s model of wildlife conflict management offers valuable lessons.

“We did not demand these elephants—this gesture came from Karnataka’s generosity. Even two elephants would have been enough, but they’ve entrusted us with six,” Kalyan said, promising that the elephants would be well cared for and that he would personally monitor their wellbeing.

He added that beyond receiving elephants, Andhra Pradesh had also benefited from knowledge sharing with Karnataka’s Forest Department on managing elephant movements and preventing human-wildlife confrontations.

(With agency inputs)