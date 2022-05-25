'Why not women?' Karnataka Congress leader slams party over ticket distribution

Karnataka Congress general secretary Kavitha Reddy lashed out at her party for not giving ‘fair representation to women’ while picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council elections, news agency ANI reported Wednesday. In a self-made video, Reddy said that it is ‘disturbing’ to see that women have not been given representation in the state legislative council. The Congress has announced M Nagaraju Yadav and K Abdul Jabbar as its candidates.

“It's extremely unfair and disturbing when 50 per cent of the population is ignored. For the 3rd time in a row, the Karnataka Congress has not given women representation in the legislative council,” Kavitha Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI. “When men get so many opportunities, why not women? Don't they represent leadership in the Congress party? When women are not given an opportunity how do you expect them to grow,” she further said, hoping that the corrective steps will be taken by the party to undo "this unjust".

Polls for seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council have been necessitated as the term of office of seven members expires on June 14. The seats will be falling vacant due to the retirement of MLCs - Laxman Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP; Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, and Veena Achaiah S of Congress; and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy K V of JD(S).

According to a PTI report, in this election, each MLC candidate will require a minimum of 29 votes to win, and on the basis of minimum votes required and tallying it with the strength of each party in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP is expected to win four seats, Congress two, and JD(S) one.

Meanwhile, assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in or before May 2023 - for which karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar wants party's national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign and spend time in the state, PTI reported.

