'Why not women?' Karnataka Congress leader slams party over ticket distribution
- “When men get so many opportunities, why not women? Don't they represent leadership in the Congress party? When women are not given an opportunity how do you expect them to grow,” Karnataka Congress general secretary Kavitha Reddy said.
Karnataka Congress general secretary Kavitha Reddy lashed out at her party for not giving ‘fair representation to women’ while picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council elections, news agency ANI reported Wednesday. In a self-made video, Reddy said that it is ‘disturbing’ to see that women have not been given representation in the state legislative council. The Congress has announced M Nagaraju Yadav and K Abdul Jabbar as its candidates.
“It's extremely unfair and disturbing when 50 per cent of the population is ignored. For the 3rd time in a row, the Karnataka Congress has not given women representation in the legislative council,” Kavitha Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI. “When men get so many opportunities, why not women? Don't they represent leadership in the Congress party? When women are not given an opportunity how do you expect them to grow,” she further said, hoping that the corrective steps will be taken by the party to undo "this unjust".
Polls for seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council have been necessitated as the term of office of seven members expires on June 14. The seats will be falling vacant due to the retirement of MLCs - Laxman Savadi and Lahar Singh Siroya of BJP; Ramappa Timmapur, Allum Veerabhadrappa, and Veena Achaiah S of Congress; and H M Ramesha Gowda and Narayana Swamy K V of JD(S).
According to a PTI report, in this election, each MLC candidate will require a minimum of 29 votes to win, and on the basis of minimum votes required and tallying it with the strength of each party in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP is expected to win four seats, Congress two, and JD(S) one.
Meanwhile, assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in or before May 2023 - for which karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar wants party's national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign and spend time in the state, PTI reported.
With inputs from PTI and ANI
-
PM Modi and Karnataka CM announce ex-gratia for Hubli road accident victims
Eight people were killed and about 26 others were injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road during the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The bus was heading from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to Bengaluru, while the truck was coming in the opposite direction. The incident occurred when the bus driver allegedly lost control while trying to overtake a tractor and hit the truck head-on, police said.
-
Furry tales: Pet parents vs boarding centres
These centres make it easier for pet parents to tend to their travel needs while being assured that their bundle of joy is taken care of. “I have had bad experiences twice at different boarding centres,” shares a Gurugram-based educator, Parul Gupta, who feels that a big challenge that pet parents face while leaving their furry baby, is the temperament issue of other pets residing there.
-
Section 144 imposed around disputed mosque in Mangaluru
Large gatherings have been banned within 500 metres of a mosque in Karnataka's Mangaluru after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader warned of a 'Ram Mandir-like campaign' in the fight for control of premises on which a Hindu temple-like architectural design was reportedly found. Mangaluru authorities imposed Section 144 at 8 pm Tuesday and this will be in place till 8 am Thurrsday.
-
Karnataka local body polls: HC gives 12 weeks for delimitation, reservations
The Karnataka high court has extended the deadline for the state government to hold local body elections, which include zilla and taluk panchayat polls and those for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The Supreme Court had ordered that all states and union territories in the country must hold pending elections to their local bodies within two weeks while hearing a case pertaining to Madhya Pradesh earlier this month.
-
Haryana’s money-linked diversification drive:Area under paddy cultivation reduced by 10% in 2021
Two years after it was rolled out, the Haryana government's financial incentive-linked diversification drive, has gained some ground with area under water-guzzling paddy reducing by 10% in 2021. As per official data, during the kharif season in 2021 crop diversification took place on 51,878 acres. As many as 62,562 farmers were paid ₹53.34 crore as incentive for opting for crop diversification. It came down to 14.60 lakh acre in 2021.
