The wife of a Bengaluru techie who went missing and was later found in Noida refuted speculations of harassing her husband. She said that reports about her husband trying to get away with her were false and stressed that he was worried about his career. ‘Why would I...’: Bengaluru techie's wife denies speculations about harassing her husband who was found in Noida: Report(X)

Speaking to Indian Express, Sreeparna Dutta, who earlier filed a missing case on her husband, said, “Vipin was laid off twice from his job, and he was worried about his future. He was facing a lot of financial troubles as his father’s health was unstable. The treatment needed money, and he was disturbed mentally. He went to Tirupati, shaved his head and then went to Noida.”

Also Read - Bengaluru biker harasses couple on Sarjapur road, breaks the car glass and creates ruckus. Video

Dutta outrightly refused any allegations of harassment and asked why she would take to social media and demand justice if she had harassed her husband. “I had never harassed my husband and if that was the case, why would I be behind police and social media to trace him back. We have now sent him to rehabilitation centre,” she added.

She also said that she has been receiving threatening messages, even after her husband was found. “I have been getting so many messages demanding money and claiming that they kidnapped my husband. I informed the police, and they confirmed them as cyber criminals,” she further said to the publication.

Ten days after missing, Vipin Gupta, a 37-year-old Bengaluru techie, was found at a mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Also Read - 21-year-old student found dead in Bengaluru's Yelahanka; Suicide note recovered: Report

According to a report in The Times of India, the techie reluctantly agreed to return with the officers, primarily to resolve the missing person report filed by his wife. "You put me in prison, I will live there...but I won't return," Gupta told the officers repeatedly. However, the officers brought him back to Bengaluru on Friday.

Vipin is reportedly the second husband of Sreeparna Dutta, who took to social media to find her husband.