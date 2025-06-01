‘Will Give My Life for Kannada’: Actor Shivarajkumar on Kamal Haasan’s language controversy

As controversy brews over actor Kamal Haasan’s recent remarks about the Kannada language, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has strongly reiterated his deep-rooted commitment to his mother tongue. Actor Shivaraj Kumar with Kamal Haasan

Speaking to reporters, Shiva Rajkumar declared, “Kannada is my first option, without a doubt. All languages are important, but Kannada comes first for me. I can give my life for Kannada. When there’s an issue involving Karnataka, I’m always the first to stand up.”

Shiva Rajkumar’s remarks come in the wake of a storm triggered by Kamal Haasan’s alleged comment at a promotional event in Chennai for his upcoming film Thug Life, where he said, “Kannada is born out of Tamil.” The statement drew sharp criticism across Karnataka, with language activists and cinephiles condemning Haasan for what they saw as an inaccurate and offensive remark.

The backlash extended to Shiva Rajkumar as well, after his initial response defending Haasan drew criticism from pro-Kannada groups. He had earlier expressed admiration for the veteran Tamil actor, saying, “Kamal Sir has always spoken highly of Kannada and Bengaluru. He’s always shown affection for our city. I’ve been his fan for years — he’s more than just a superstar to me, he’s an inspiration. While my father is family, Kamal Sir is someone I deeply admire, just like anyone might have a favourite actor.”

However, the defence did not sit well with some activists, who questioned Shiva Rajkumar’s stance. In response, the actor has now made it clear that while he respects all languages and personalities, Kannada holds a place above all else in his heart.

Kamal Haasan refuses to apologize

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has refused to issue a public apology. Addressing the media, he said, “This is a democratic country. I will not apologise if I believe I’ve done nothing wrong. I believe in law and justice.”

In response to the controversy, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has taken a firm stand. On Saturday, KFCC member and former president Sa Ra Govindu announced that Haasan’s film Thug Life would not be allowed to release in Karnataka until a formal apology is made.

“We support the Kannada organisations demanding an apology from Kamal Haasan. Until he issues one, the film will not be released in the state,” Govindu said, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.