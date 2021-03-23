With 2,010 new Covid cases, Karnataka sees highest jump in daily tally since Nov

Karnataka on Tuesday registered 2,010 new cases of the coronavirus disease and five more related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload and death toll to 973,657 and 12,449, respectively, according to the state health department’s bulletin. As many as 677 people were discharged and the total recoveries are nearing 946,000 while the active cases have climbed to 15,595, the bulletin showed.

Tuesday’s case count has been the highest in more than four months, according to news agency PTI. The last time the daily cases had breached the 2,000-mark was on November 13, 2020 - when 2,016 people were detected positive.

Bengaluru Urban contributed the maximum number of cases on Tuesday at 1,280 (over 63%), followed by Kalaburagi (129), Mysuru (100), Bidar (76) and Dakshin Kannada (74). With nearly 420,000 cases so far, Bengaluru Urban is the worst-hit region. However, it has also seen the highest recoveries in the state at 404,515.

Karnataka reports 2010 new #COVID19 cases, 677 discharges and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Total cases 9,73,657

Total recoveries 9,45,594

Death toll 12,449



Active cases 15,595 pic.twitter.com/jcGAAfgMiH — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021





Cases in Karnataka have been spiking since the beginning of March with health minister Dr K Sudhakar pointing out on Sunday that the second wave has already begun. He urged residents to follow all Covid-related norms with a view to control the spread of the disease. “We are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus. Let us all join hands to control it because the next three months are crucial for us,” the health minister told news agency PTI.

The state government on Monday made it mandatory for all travellers arriving from Punjab and Chandigarh to produce a negative RT-PCT test report which is not older than 72 hours. This restriction has also been placed for Kerala and Maharashtra- which have been seeing an increase in their cases.

Over 27.3 million beneficiaries in Karnataka have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease- 2,347,603 with the first dose and the remaining 382,853 with both doses. Sudhakar said on Tuesday there is currently no shortage of vaccine doses and the Centre will provide 1.25 million doses by next week. “There is no shortage of vaccine in the state. We have discussed this with the Centre and the Centre has assured us there will be no shortage of supply of vaccine,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON