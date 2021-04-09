With nearly 8,000 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka reports highest daily spike this year

Karnataka on Friday reported 7,955 new Covid-19 cases and 46 new fatalities, taking the southern state’s coronavirus disease tally to 1,048,085 and the death toll to 12,813, data from the government bulletin showed. The state’s active caseload jumped by 4,689 cases from the 53,395 reported on the previous day and currently stands at 58,084, the bulletin showed.

The situation in Karnataka seems to be deteriorating without any respite as the state reported a record number of daily new cases yet again this month. The daily new infections in Karnataka have been increasing steadily since early March 2021. The state had reported more than 3,000 new cases on March 28 (3,082 cases), over 4,000 new cases on April 1 (4,234), over 5,000 new cases on April 5 (5,279) and over 6,000 new cases on April 6 (6,150), all for the first time this year.

Also read | Delhi records 8,521 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike this year

Meanwhile, 3,220 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease on the day, taking the recoveries to 977,169 and the recovery rate to 93.23 per cent so far. According to the bulletin, the government has tested 135,163 samples comprising 7,230 Rapid Antigen Tests and 127,933 RT-PCR tests and other methods on Friday. With this, 22,458,762 samples have been tested in the state so far. Karnataka has so far vaccinated 5,345,480 beneficiaries under the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Watch | Odisha: After vaccine shortage reports, long queues outside vaccination centre﻿

Bengaluru Urban continues to remain the worst affected district in terms of both the number of Covid-19 cases reported at 470,014, as well as the active caseload at 42,525. Also, the district contributed 5,576 cases, which is 70 per cent of the 7,955 cases reported in the state on Friday. However, Bengaluru Urban also tops the list of districts with the highest number of people vaccinated at 939,854 and the maximum number of recovered patients at 422,719, data from the bulletin showed.

Among other districts, Kalaburagi with 1,766 active cases of Covid-19, Mysuru with 1,682, Bidar with 1,538 and Tumakuru with 1,514 remain the worst affected in terms of current active caseload.