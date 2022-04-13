Won't allow Congress to use Karnataka as its ATM: BJP's Arun Singh
BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Tuesday said the Congress party, which is losing ground across the country, is hoping to win the 2023 Assembly polls in the state, and use that as its ATM for funding in other states, but it won't be successful.
Expressing confidence of BJP coming back to power in the state, he said the party has a strong leadership and guide in the form of former CM B S Yediyurappa in Karnataka, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was running the government successfully.
"Congress lost in Goa and Manipur. They lost deposits at many places in Uttar Pradesh. It is because Congress' leadership is a failed leadership. People don't have faith in its leadership, which is totally divided. Congress workers can't get inspiration from their leader Rahul Gandhi," Singh said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said in Karnataka too Congress is a divided house, and doesn't have any issues to raise against the BJP government in the state. "Congress leaders don't work on the ground. They make non-issue an issue, so they are getting defeated everywhere.
Congress governments are only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and there too they are on their way out. They think that they can somehow win in Karnataka and use it as their ATM for funding in other states, which will not be successful," he added.
Singh was in Belagavi to take part in party leaders' tour across the state, aimed at preparing the ground for assembly elections in Karnataka next year. The BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders, to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the state Assembly elections next year.
During his visit to the state earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had set a target of 150 seats (in 224-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 Assembly elections. Responding to a question on flare-up of communal issues in the state under Bommai's leadership, which was not seen during Yediyurappa's tenure as CM, Singh said, "We are all working here under the guidance of Yediyurappa, he is the tallest leader of our party in Karnataka.
Bommai is the Chief Minister, he is running the government and there is Yediyurappa's guidance, on the basis of which we are functioning." Accusing the Congress of creating division between castes and religions as elections approached, he said it is the framework of the Congress party's functioning.
"The hijab issue is supported by the Congress, who else is behind it? Congress supported SDPI and PFI from behind. When Siddaramaiah (Congress leader and former CM) was in the government, he supported PFI.
Now, when in opposition also, he is supporting them...they do it everywhere and that is why they are facing repeated defeats," he alleged. Singh also claimed the BJP has a galaxy of leaders in the state like- Yediyurappa and CM Bommai, while Congress was a leaderless party. "There is no popular leader (in Congress) at the centre, whom people can trust. Also in Karnataka, they don't have such a leader whom people can trust," he added.
Raje accuses Rajasthan govt of banning Hindu festivals
Jaipur: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje has accused the Rajasthan government of banning Hindu festivals through administrative orders and said it will not be tolerated. She said the accused named for the violence in Karauli were not arrested and added innocent people were put behind the bars. “The police have not yet met the people whose shops were damaged.” Congress leader Archana Sharma accused the BJP of trying to polarise society.
Maximum temp to hover around 39 degrees Celsius in Delhi
New Delhi: The mercury dipped below the 40-degree mark for the first time in six days in Delhi on Tuesday as clouds ended a five-day heatwave. Most weather stations recorded a dip of two to three degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperatures will start rising slightly to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday.
In contractor death case, FIR against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, 2 aides
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Karnataka minister KS Eswharappa after a contractor, who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding commission for road construction, was found dead, with the cause of death suspected to be suicide. Read Contractor death: chief minister Basavaraj Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn In recent days, Eshwarappa has made several controversial religious remarks.
Delhiwale: New outlooks in an old city
Seasoned machines clog the space of a small room. Dressed in a blue pathani suit and mustard green topi, Mehboob Ilahi is finishing his lunch (this encounter unfolded just before the start of the fasting month of Ramzan). In his early 70s, his serene face with a long white beard now gazes out into the street at Gali Qasim Jan in Old Delhi's Ballimaran. The venerable man dives into his eventful past.
30 shanties gutted in Kathputli Colony
At least 30 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a transit camp in central Delhi's Kathputli Colony on Tuesday afternoon. It took 18 fire tenders about two hours to douse the flames and the fire department later clarified that there was no casualty or injury in the blaze. Fire at Ram Lal Anand college Another fire was reported from Ram Lal Anand College in Delhi's University's south campus on Tuesday morning.
