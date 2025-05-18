Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth Stabbed by group of four men in Karnataka

PTI | | Posted by HT News Desk
May 18, 2025 04:52 PM IST

The victim sustained serious injuries to his hand and was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru by locals, he said.

A youth was stabbed allegedly by a group of four men in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Saturday.

Four men stabbed a person in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Monday.
Four men stabbed a person in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Monday.

Hameed, who works as a painter, was allegedly attacked with a knife while he was standing by the roadside near the Akkarangaadi bus stop close to Panemangalore in Bantwal taluk on Friday night, they added.

Also Read - Karnataka to receive electric buses under PM E-Drive: HD Kumaraswamy

Preliminary investigation has suggested that the assault may have been carried out by a group led by a person called Harris, and personal enmity is suspected to be the motive, a senior police officer said.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his hand and was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru by locals, he said.

The incident has triggered tension in the area, which had recently returned to normalcy following the murder of Hindutva activist and rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Also Read - Bengaluru textile traders boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan over geopolitical tensions

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Youth Stabbed by group of four men in Karnataka
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On