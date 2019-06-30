Bhondsi jail inmate who escaped police custody, his wife arrested from Mumbai

The police arrested a 55-year-old man, accused in a cheating and forgery case, who had escaped from police custody by breaking the window pane of a washroom of Civil Hospital in Sector 10 on June 18, and his wife from Mumbai.

The police said he had been admitted to the hospital for the treatment of a blood sugar-related illness when he fled from custody.

The man, identified as Haji Ayub, had been lodged in Bhondsi jail since May 23 this year. He was arrested on Friday and his wife Sabina was arrested on Saturday.

They were produced in a Mumbai court, were taken on production remand and brought to Gurugram late Saturday evening.

The couple belongs to Surat in Gujarat.

Ayub was arrested from Mumbai where he was living in a hotel with his wife and a minor son, and was brought back to Gurugram late Sunday evening, the police said.

The police said he was carrying cash and had been living in the hotel since he fled from Gurugram.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Ayub had been brought from Bhondsi jail to the Civil Hospital on June 15 for the treatment of a blood sugar-related illness and later admitted to a ward.

“A team of four policemen (three constables and a head constable) had been deputed to stand guard at the hospital. On June 18 around 8pm, Ayub requested to go to the washroom and was taken by the police team. He bolted the door from inside and jumped out of the washroom after breaking the window,” he said.

The police realised that he had fled after he did not come out of the bathroom despite repeated knocks; the team had to break open the door.

“The window hatch (about 2 x 2 feet) was big enough for a man to escape. In footage from a CCTV camera, he could be seen getting into an auto rickshaw. He was wearing a vest, a pair of shorts and slippers when he escaped However, the footage was not clear. Multiple teams conducted raids to nab him,” said Singh.

The police said that earlier on June 17, Ayub’s older daughter had visited him at the hospital and allegedly helped him plan his escape.

“We were suspicious as to how his daughter learned about his illness, received information that her father was admitted to the hospital and how she was given permission to meet him,” said Singh.

Singh said police teams had been tracking his location. With the help of human intelligence and technical surveillance, his location was traced and he was arrested when he was resting in the hotel.

In 2017, a case was registered against him under sections 420, 406, 471, 468 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Lines police station.

The police said he had taken a loan of ₹80 lakh from a bank using forged documents.

The police booked four policemen (three police constables and a head constable who were supposed to be guarding him at the hospital), the escaped prisoner, his wife and his daughter in the case registered under sections 223, 224 and 120B of the IPC at the Sector 10 police station on the night of June 18.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 03:17 IST