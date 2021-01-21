Brother, uncle get double death sentence for raping, beheading 12-year-old girl in MP
A local court in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district has convicted a 12-year-old girl’s brother and uncle for raping, beheading her, and awarded them a double death penalty, calling the case rarest of the rare that warrants nothing less than capital punishment.
Special public prosecutor Tahir Khan said special sessions judge Umashankar Agrawal awarded the double death penalty to the 22-year-old brother and 42-year-old uncle under Section 376-A (rape) and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
According to the prosecution, the girl’s beheaded body was found in an agricultural field a day after she went missing on March 13, 2019. It later emerged that the girl’s brother had abducted and taken her to their uncle’s house where the two convicts raped her before beheading her with a sickle. She was also sodomised.
Khan said 29 witnesses recorded their statements and the sickle was recovered from the house of one of the accused. “The DNA and post mortem report corroborated the prosecution’s charges,” he said. “I urged the court that the girl used to tie rakhi on her brother’s wrist for protection but this brother crossed all the limits and committed an inhuman act.”
