IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tests Covid-19 positive
The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had given his sample for Covid-19 test to the staff of Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after developing symptoms.(HT file photo)
The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had given his sample for Covid-19 test to the staff of Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after developing symptoms.(HT file photo)
bhopal news

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tests Covid-19 positive

“My COVID-19 test report is positive. I have presently quarantined myself at my Delhi residence. Those who came in my contact should isolate themselves and keep a watch on their health by taking all precautions,” the Rajya Sabha member said in a tweet.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:14 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said he has tested coronavirus positive.

“My COVID-19 test report is positive. I have presently quarantined myself at my Delhi residence. Those who came in my contact should isolate themselves and keep a watch on their health by taking all precautions,” the Rajya Sabha member said in a tweet.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had given his sample for Covid-19 test to the staff of Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after developing symptoms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP