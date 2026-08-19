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    Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan torch reaches Mohali

    The sporting initiative, which is in its fourth season, was launched by the Punjab government to provide budding sportspersons opportunities at block, district and state levels

    Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 08:37:00 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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    After crossing multiple districts of Punjab since August 12, the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan torch reached Mohali on Tuesday, where a special event was organised at the Sports Complex, Sector 78, to mark the occasion.

    District sports officer Umeshwari Sharma said the torch would proceed to Rupnagar on August 19. (HT File)
    District sports officer Umeshwari Sharma said the torch would proceed to Rupnagar on August 19. (HT File)

    The sporting initiative, which is in its fourth season, was launched by the Punjab government to provide budding sportspersons opportunities at block, district and state levels.

    This year, competitions have been lined up at different levels, with block-level events from September 3 to 15, district-level competitions from September 20 to 30, and state-level competitions from October 10 to November 28.

    Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang, who was present on occasion with Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, Punjab youth development board chairman Parminder Singh Goldy, said cash prizes, improved facilities and competitive opportunities had boosted the morale of young athletes. Captain of India’s victorious 2016 Junior Hockey World Cup team Harjit Singh Tuli and Dronacharya awardee Jiwanjot Singh were also present.

    Kang said the initiative would connect youth with sports, keep them away from drugs and channel their energy towards constructive pursuits.

    Kulwant Singh said modern sports infrastructure, including facilities at village level, had opened new opportunities for rural youth to progress through district, state, national and international competitions.

    District sports officer Umeshwari Sharma said the torch would proceed to Rupnagar on August 19.

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    Home/Cities/Bhopal News/Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Torch Reaches Mohali
    Home/Cities/Bhopal News/Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Torch Reaches Mohali
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