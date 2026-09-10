Feeling anxious or overwhelmed? NYC therapist shares 5 grounding techniques you can do anywhere without anyone noticing

Feeling overwhelmed, anxious or disconnected from the present moment? Grounding techniques can offer a simple way to bring your attention back to what is happening around you. Gianna LaLota, a New York City-based therapist, shared five techniques in a September 9 Instagram post that can be practised almost anywhere.

“Grounding helps bring your attention back to what’s happening right now by engaging your senses, your body, and your surroundings. The best part is that these are strategies you can use anywhere without anyone around you knowing. You can do them sitting in a meeting, waiting in line, on the subway, at dinner, or anywhere else you need a little support in the moment,” Gianna wrote in the caption. (Also read: Are you losing yourself in love? Therapist shares 3 signs you may be abandoning your own needs for someone else )

Let’s take a look at her recommendations:

1. Name what you see, hear and feel The first technique involves using your senses to reconnect with your surroundings. “Name what you see, hear, and feel. Use your senses to bring your attention back to the present moment,” Gianna said.