Feeling anxious or overwhelmed? NYC therapist shares 5 grounding techniques you can do anywhere without anyone noticing
Need a quick reset when anxiety hits? Therapist Gianna LaLota shares five grounding techniques you can practise anywhere without anyone around you noticing.
Feeling overwhelmed, anxious or disconnected from the present moment? Grounding techniques can offer a simple way to bring your attention back to what is happening around you. Gianna LaLota, a New York City-based therapist, shared five techniques in a September 9 Instagram post that can be practised almost anywhere.
“Grounding helps bring your attention back to what’s happening right now by engaging your senses, your body, and your surroundings. The best part is that these are strategies you can use anywhere without anyone around you knowing. You can do them sitting in a meeting, waiting in line, on the subway, at dinner, or anywhere else you need a little support in the moment,” Gianna wrote in the caption. (Also read: Are you losing yourself in love? Therapist shares 3 signs you may be abandoning your own needs for someone else )
Let’s take a look at her recommendations:
1. Name what you see, hear and feel
The first technique involves using your senses to reconnect with your surroundings. “Name what you see, hear, and feel. Use your senses to bring your attention back to the present moment,” Gianna said.
2. Press your feet into the ground
Another simple exercise is to focus on the physical sensation of standing or sitting with your feet firmly on the ground. “Press your feet into the ground. Notice the support underneath you and the feeling of being physically here,” Gianna said.
3. Describe an object around you
Picking an object nearby and paying close attention to its details can give your mind something concrete to focus on. “Describe an object around you. Notice its color, shape, texture, and temperature to give your brain something concrete to focus on,” Gianna said.
4. Orient yourself to the present
If your thoughts feel scattered, Gianna recommends reminding yourself of where and when you are. “Orient yourself to the present. Name where you are, what day it is, and what you're doing right now,” she said.
5. Notice what’s happening in your body
The final technique involves observing physical sensations without immediately trying to change or fix them. “Notice what's happening in your body. Pay attention to sensations like tightness, tension, or warmth without immediately trying to change them,” Gianna said.
These techniques can be used while sitting at home, at work, during a stressful moment or whenever you feel the need to reconnect with the present. They are simple exercises, but regularly practising them may make it easier to notice when your attention has drifted and gently bring it back.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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