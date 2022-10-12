Ludhiana | Bahadur Ke road reconstruction project kicks off

Industrialists on Tuesday heaved a sign of relief after MLAs Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North) and Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal (Ludhiana East) inaugurated a project to reconstruct the Bahadur Ke road.

The dividing road between Ludhiana North and East constituency— with a large number of industrial units alongside it— has been in a bad condition for a long time.

Earlier in July, the Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association had also raised an agitation against the civic body for its failure to reconstruct the potholed road. Following the agitation, the MC commenced temporary repair works, stating that the road could not be reconstructed during the monsoon season.

Both Grewal and Bagga said as the weather conditions were now favourable, the MC had been directed to commence the reconstruction work. “The authorities have been directed to complete the project within stipulated time period and keep a check on the quality of the work being taken up by the contractor,” they said.

Grewal further said they would remain in touch with the industrial associations and their problems would be resolved at the earliest.