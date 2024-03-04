Man dies by suicide after killing minor daughter, son in Madhya Pradesh: Police

A 30-year-old man died by suicide after killing his minor son and daughter in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur region over alleged sexual harassment of his wife by a local village strongman, police said. The man first allegedly killed his minor daughter (10) and son (12) after which he later died by suicide. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the man had left a suicide note in which he alleged that a villager was sexually harassing his wife for the past few weeks.

“Raju Banjara was threatening us and police were not acting in the matter,” a family member alleged.

The man, who used to work as carpet seller, first killed his minor daughter (10) and son (12) after which he later died by suicide, police said.

Family members of the deceased are protesting and demanding the strongman’s arrest before handing over the bodies for post mortem.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Garoth, Mandsaur Rajaram Dhakad said, “The wife of the deceased and wife of Raju Banjara fought over some issue last year. An FIR (first information report) has been registered in the matter but there is no fresh complaint.”

“We are trying to convince the family members of strict action, but they are not ready to hand over the bodies to police,” said SDOP.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290