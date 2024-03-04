 Man dies by suicide after killing minor daughter, son in Madhya Pradesh: Police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal / Man dies by suicide after killing minor daughter, son in Madhya Pradesh: Police

Man dies by suicide after killing minor daughter, son in Madhya Pradesh: Police

ByShruti Tomar
Mar 04, 2024 01:54 PM IST

According to police, the man had left a suicide note in which he alleged that a villager was sexually harassing his wife for the past few weeks

A 30-year-old man died by suicide after killing his minor son and daughter in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur region over alleged sexual harassment of his wife by a local village strongman, police said.

The man first allegedly killed his minor daughter (10) and son (12) after which he later died by suicide. (Representative file photo)
The man first allegedly killed his minor daughter (10) and son (12) after which he later died by suicide. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the man had left a suicide note in which he alleged that a villager was sexually harassing his wife for the past few weeks.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Raju Banjara was threatening us and police were not acting in the matter,” a family member alleged.

The man, who used to work as carpet seller, first killed his minor daughter (10) and son (12) after which he later died by suicide, police said.

Also Read: Chandigarh: Girl ends life in Sector 10 private college

Family members of the deceased are protesting and demanding the strongman’s arrest before handing over the bodies for post mortem.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Garoth, Mandsaur Rajaram Dhakad said, “The wife of the deceased and wife of Raju Banjara fought over some issue last year. An FIR (first information report) has been registered in the matter but there is no fresh complaint.”

We are trying to convince the family members of strict action, but they are not ready to hand over the bodies to police,” said SDOP.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On