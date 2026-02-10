MBBS student dies by suicide in Bhopal: Police

A 20-year-old first-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) student from Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district died by suicide in a private hostel in Bhopal on Tuesday morning. Police said that she was found unconscious in the hostel bathroom. (Representative file photo)

The student, enrolled at Government Gandhi Medical College (GMC) last October, was reportedly under academic stress, according to her roommate.

Police said that she was found unconscious in the hostel bathroom. She was rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead at 8:30am. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

“She woke up and found her missing. She searched the hostel. Later, she alerted the hostel guard, who discovered her in the bathroom and informed the police”, her roommate said.

GMC dean Kavita N Singh said they are waiting for her family to reach Bhopal.

“She used to cry many times for not being able to learn things properly. She had recently returned from her home. We are waiting for her family to reach Bhopal,” Singh added.

A probe into the incident is underway, police said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290