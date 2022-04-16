MP cops didn’t allow us to enter, say Medha Patkar, lawyer on Khargone visit
BHOPAL: Social activist Medha Patkar and Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi on Saturday said they attempted to reach out to families affected by riots in Sendhwa town of Barwani district and Khargone on Saturday but were not allowed, lawyer Hashmi said.
Hashmi said they tried to enter the Khargone area which saw communal tension after the administration relaxed the curfew but were stopped. “We were going on foot but police personnel present stopped us from entering. We requested them to at least allow us to see the affected areas but they refused to do so,” he added.
Medha Patkar also said working of state government and local administration has come under question. “Nobody knows what is happening in Khargone with people who have been arrested and attacked during the riots and after riots through demolition drive,” she added.
Hashmi, who is also a member of the Congress’s legal cell, said there should be an independent probe into the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh.
“An independent agency should probe the matter because police are stopping people from entering the town to hide irregularities. If the state government doesn’t order a separate inquiry in the matter, we will move the high court for justice,” said Hashmi.
Bhopal Shehar Qazi Sayyed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi also said they were taking legal opinion “to move to the court against this illegal demolition drive”. “We are not against the government but people should be given a fair chance to prove their innocence,” he said.
Home minister Narottam Mishra defended the demolition of illegal structures but insisted that the demolition drive had nothing to do with the communal violence.
“Demolition drive and action against rioters are two different things. Demolition drive is being held against the illegal encroachment as per the law. People are free to move to court.”
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state government will rebuild houses that were damaged by rioters. “Ten houses have been fully damaged by the rioters who also set the houses on fire. The government will rebuild all the houses. The number of partially damaged houses is 70. They will also be repaired with the help of the government. Arrangements are being made for free treatment of those who are injured. As many as 16 people lost their source of income after their shops were burned down. The government will give full help to them to restart their business,” said Chouhan said.
For now, Chouhan said the government will fund the compensation to be paid but the money will later be recovered from the rioters.
-
QR code based digital payment system starts at head post offices
In an effort to make its services customer friendly, the Department of Posts has started UPI QR code based digital payment system at all booking counters of head post offices across the country including Varanasi. Postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav said in the first phase, this service has been started from April 16.
-
Derailment delays train services for over 14 hours
Mumbai Local train services on main Central Railways between CSMT and Kalyan were affected for over 14 hours after the derailment of three coaches of a mail train on Friday night. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. Railway officials said that there will be investigation if human error caused the collision. At 9.45 pm on Friday night , three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station.
-
HC strikes down GR allowing deduction of 10% land acquisition amount paid to tribals
The Bombay high court on Wednesday struck down a July 2010 Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state government authorising the deduction of 10% from the compensation paid to tribals for the acquisition of the Class II occupancy lands allotted to them by the government. The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by tribals from Vasai.
-
Soren faces EC probe over mining lease to self
The Election Commission of India has begun a probe into allegations that a mining lease on a government land was granted to Jharkhand chief minister Heman Soren last year, which amounts to holding an “office of profit” and hence could invite his disqualification from the legislative assembly under the Representation of People's Act, people aware of the development said on Saturday.
-
Radiation helps in moderate Covid cases: AIIMS study
Ruchirkumar@hindustantimes.com Adding low dose pulmonary radiotherapy to the treatment of patients as per institutional protocol, in case of moderate Covid-19 pneumonia patients, has been found to be beneficial in stopping the progression of the disease to severe stage, says a research conducted by Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Of the 13 patients studied, seven were taken up in the radiation arm and six not given radiotherapy.
