 MP govt cancels recognition of 66 unfit nursing colleges; buildings to be sealed - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP govt cancels recognition of 66 unfit nursing colleges; buildings to be sealed

ByShruti Tomar
May 28, 2024 05:05 PM IST

A CBI probe found these colleges as unfit for continuing nursing courses and the state government’s action comes following an order by the Madhya Pradesh high court

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled the recognition of 66 nursing colleges and ordered to seal the buildings on the instructions of the state’s high court after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe found them as unfit for continuing nursing courses.

HT had done a three-part series on the ‘ghost nursing colleges’ of Madhya Pradesh in August 2022. (HT Photo)
HT had done a three-part series on the ‘ghost nursing colleges’ of Madhya Pradesh in August 2022. (HT Photo)

These nursing colleges were running without infrastructure, faculties and affiliated colleges as per the standards of the Indian Nursing Council (INC). The matter was raised by the Law Students Association before the MP high court in June 2022. HT had done a three-part series highlighting the issue in August 2022. On the direction of the high court, CBI inspected 308 colleges and found 66 unfit in March 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Following the order by the high court’s Jabalpur branch, chief minister Mohan Yadav instructed the medical education and health department to take strict action in the matter. On Tuesday, the commissioner of Medical Education sent the list of unfit nursing colleges to the district collectors and asked them to take action to seal the respective nursing colleges.

Also Read | MP’s ghost nursing colleges: Degrees, but no students or training

Of these, eight colleges are from Betul, six from Bhopal and five from Indore.

According to the report of the Directorate of Medical Education, the cancellation of recognition will not affect the students. “Students at the respective nursing colleges will be able to appear in the nursing examination being conducted by Madhya Pradesh Medical University, but they will have to do their further studies from a recognised nursing college,” said the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

News / Cities / Bhopal / MP govt cancels recognition of 66 unfit nursing colleges; buildings to be sealed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On