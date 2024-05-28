MP govt cancels recognition of 66 unfit nursing colleges; buildings to be sealed

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled the recognition of 66 nursing colleges and ordered to seal the buildings on the instructions of the state’s high court after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe found them as unfit for continuing nursing courses. HT had done a three-part series on the ‘ghost nursing colleges’ of Madhya Pradesh in August 2022. (HT Photo)

These nursing colleges were running without infrastructure, faculties and affiliated colleges as per the standards of the Indian Nursing Council (INC). The matter was raised by the Law Students Association before the MP high court in June 2022. HT had done a three-part series highlighting the issue in August 2022. On the direction of the high court, CBI inspected 308 colleges and found 66 unfit in March 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Following the order by the high court’s Jabalpur branch, chief minister Mohan Yadav instructed the medical education and health department to take strict action in the matter. On Tuesday, the commissioner of Medical Education sent the list of unfit nursing colleges to the district collectors and asked them to take action to seal the respective nursing colleges.

Also Read | MP’s ghost nursing colleges: Degrees, but no students or training

Of these, eight colleges are from Betul, six from Bhopal and five from Indore.

According to the report of the Directorate of Medical Education, the cancellation of recognition will not affect the students. “Students at the respective nursing colleges will be able to appear in the nursing examination being conducted by Madhya Pradesh Medical University, but they will have to do their further studies from a recognised nursing college,” said the order.