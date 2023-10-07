Rain, snowfall likely across J&K on October 9

With light drizzle lashing parts of the Valley on Saturday, MeT office has predicted rain and snowfall from Monday across Jammu and Kashmir. The MeT office advised the farmers and fruit growers to postpone harvesting on October 9 and 10. (HT File)

Although autmn has begun in Kashmir, dry conditions have persisted with the weather hovering around 28°C. However, the rainfall over the last week led to a slight drop temperature.

“On Sunday, fair to partly cloudy weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir,” MeT office said.

“On October 9 and 10, rain and snow are likely at scattered places in the higher reaches.”

The MeT office added that mainly dry weather is expected from October 11 and low chances of rain.

“From October 14 there will be mainly dry weather for one week. A brief spell of rain and snowfall over higher reaches can’t be ruled out, although chances are low.”

Independent weather observer Faizan Arif who runs a local weather group said a fast-moving Western Disturbance could impact the region on October 9. “This disturbance is likely to bring rain and snow, starting in the afternoon. It will be of a short duration and by the weather is expected to clear up by October 10.” He said that snowfall is expected in higher reaches, including Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, parts of the Pir Panjal Range, and higher areas of Gurez, Baramulla, Anantnag and Kupwara districts.

The MeT office advised the farmers and fruit growers to postpone harvesting on October 9 and 10.

