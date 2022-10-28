Three arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing tourist from Portugal in Bhopal

Crime branch on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly attacking and robbing a tourist from Portugal in Bhopal, said police.

“A man from Portugal, Nunu Rodrigues, who had come to visit Bhopal was in Mangalwara area of the city on October 23 where the trio, all in the mid 20’s robbed glasses worth $200 from him. The tourist tried to save himself but he was assaulted by them leaving him injured”, said Anup Uike, inspector crime branch.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked police to take swift action in the matter.

Police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footages.

“The three accused were passing through Bharat Talkies intersection in an intoxicated stated when they spotted Rodrigues. He was attacked by the accused. He also fought with robbers. He hit them with a selfie stick and cried for help. The accused beat him up brutally and fled from the spot. The accused robbed glasses worth $200. He was rushed to Hamidia hospital where his condition is stated to be stable,” said Uike.

The accused are daily wagers and have been booked under section sections 392 (robbery) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

Nunu told police that he would go to Khajuraho after Bhopal.

The district collector Avinash Lavaniya met him and informed about the arrest of the accused.