Two brothers allegedly shot dead over land dispute in MP: Police

Two brothers were allegedly shot dead over a land dispute in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, said police. A case under section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered. (Representative file image)

The two brothers, Badri Shukla, 68 and Ramsevak Shukla, 65, residents of Hinauta Ghat village, were standing outside when four persons shot them. They were rushed to the primary health centre from where they were referred to district hospital, police said.

The doctors declared them brought dead, said Rakesh Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh, Damoh.

The SP said, “The son of Badri Shukla, Harishankar Shukla bought a three-acre land in 2021. The accused opposed it because the land of Shukla was being used as a path to go to their agricultural field. A year ago, the accused filed a complaint at Patharia police station against Harishankar Shukla of attempt to murder. Harishankar was arrested and released on bail.”

“Harishankar was cutting crops by using thresher in his field. The accused tried to go to their field by using a tractor. Harishankar stopped them. Upset with it, the accused later reached the house of Harishankar and started firing,” the police official said.

Badri and Ramsevak were standing outside and they were shot by the accused.

A case under section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered and a special police team was formed to nab the accused.