Bihar’s 4th testing facility at PMCH to start today

patna

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 06:48 IST

For a population of nearly 11.5 crore, Bihar has so far carried out just around 2,700 tests, which comes to barely 0.0023%. Of that, there are just 32 positive cases spread across nine of the 38 districts, with just one death reported and three recoveries. The good news is that few more have also responded well to treatment and could be discharged in the next few days.

However, doctors say while recoveries are a positive and confidence-boosting sign, the lower number of tests was a worrying factor in the face of growing risk potential due to return of around 1.80 lakh migrant workers to Bihar, apprehension about missing Tablighi Jamaat attendees, high population density and many people returning from Gulf countries to their native places in Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran and few other districts over the last 20-25 days.

Bihar’s health minister Mangal Pandey said the government would increase the capacity of testing and the fourth testing centre at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) would get functional from Monday with the PCR (polymerace chain reaction) kits. Trials are going on at present,” he said.

While Rajendra Medical Research Insitute (RLRI) in Patna is a permanent research institute of the ICMR, the Bihar government recently added two more facilities at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) and Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). According to sources, one more testing centre, preferably in Bhagalpur, could be set up in view of the growing need.

Pandey said the government was alive to the need of greater testing and chief minister Nitish Kumar had also said so during his interaction with health experts on Friday.

On the need to go in for vigorous testing with rapid kit tests, as is being done in Kerala, Pandey said the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had approved it only for the hot spots so far. “We have not got approval for that. But we will augment our own capacity of testing with PCR tests. All need not be tested for COVID-19,” he said.

The health minister said that in the first phase, all those who came from abroad till March 18 would be tested and sample collection has been completed to a large extent. “Later, we will screen all migrant workers who have returned and those found with apparent symptoms would undergo PCR test,” he said.

Pathologist Dr Prabhat Ranjan, who had written to chief secretary as well as principal secretary (health) for use of starting rapid kit tests, however, said there was a growing need to increase testing in the state and depending only on the costly and cumbersome PCR tests, which could only be performed by trained manpower, was not desirable at this age.

Ranjan said the ICMR director general has already written to the health secretary for dissemination of advisory to all states start to rapid antibody-based blood tests for COVID-19 in clusters and gatherings due to large migration. “Overall testing for COVID-19 using RT-PCR is increasing. We will be approaching full capacity in near future. We are expecting delivery of rapid kit tests for use in response to COVID-19 situation,” he said.

Padam Shri recipient Dr S N Arya, who was present during the doctors’ interaction with the CM on Saturday, said though there were certain efficacy issues with the rapid kit tests, it was still the best in the prevailing situation, more so due to return of people from abroad, their mingling with local population and delegates from Nijamuddin Markaz.

“The government is sincere but the task is mammoth. More testing would be the only way out, but all countries are struggling. Therefore, rapid kit test is the only way out to meet the shortfall of PCR kits and trained manpower. It can help immensely in hot spots,” he said, adding there was also a need not to withdraw lockdown in one go and continue with restrictions in the vulnerable pockets after clearly identifying them.