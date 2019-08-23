Birthday bash turns tragic as guest dies after brawl in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:31 IST

Birthday celebrations turned sour after a guest died in a scuffle during a party at a restaurant in Mundian, said police on Thursday.

The incident took place after two guests — who were in an inebriated condition — indulged in a brawl on late Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mithun Kumar, 23, of Ram Nagar and the accused is Sundar Kumar, 20, of the same locality.

The Mundian police have arrested Sundar and a case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbhajan Singh, in-charge at Mundian police post, said, “Surinder Kumar, a resident of Ram Nagar, had organised a party for his son on his first birthday at his house. After celebrations, Surinder took his friends Mithun, Sundar, Manoj, Pappu and Parshotam — all residents of Ram Nagar — to a restaurant in Mundian, where they consumed liquor.”

Meanwhile, Mithun and Sundar indulged in a verbal argument and started hurling abuses at each other, said the ASI, adding, that Surinder and others tried to intervene but to no avail.

The heated arguments turned in fist fighting. Restaurant owner Balbir Singh told the police that when the duo started fighting, he asked all of them to leave the premises.

Things turned ugly after the duo started fighting again, said police. Sundar pushed Mithun, his head hit the ground and he collapsed, said police. Following this, Sundar escaped from the spot. Meanwhile, Surinder with the help of his friends and restaurant workers rushed the victim to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Sundar was arrested from Mundian on Thursday. He was trying to escape from the city to evade arrest,”said the ASI.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:31 IST