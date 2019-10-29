e-paper
BJP questions timing of free ride scheme

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Calling the Aam Aadmi Party government’s move to provide free rides to women as an “election stunt”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tursday questioned the shortage of buses.

Questioning the timing of the scheme, BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri said, “This is just an election stunt. This scheme could have been introduced 56 months ago, when they came to power in Delhi. Why now?”

Bidhuri said the Delhi Transport Corporation’s fleet was gradually depleting and alleged that of the 574 bus routes in 2015, 132 routes were not in service. “We welcome the decision to provide free ride to women. But when there are no buses, how will women benefit from this free ride scheme?” said Bidhuri.

Hitting out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bidhuri said this government had failed to procure new buses. “He (Kejriwal) had promised 10,000 buses. He should tell the people of Delhi how many buses has the government procured so far. At present, there are only 3,781 buses with DTC,” he said.

With months left for the assembly elections, the BJP has stepped up its attack on the AAP government. The party plans to target the ruling dispensation on the 70 promises made by it in its manifesto in the 2015 elections.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 21:47 IST

