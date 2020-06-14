BJP’s Ambala unit chief must resign, opposition says a day after his son’s arrest in drug case

cities

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 20:07 IST

A day after the son of BJP’s Ambala unit president Jagmohan Lal Kumar was arrested with drugs, the opposition on Sunday demanded strict action in the case and raised questions over the state government’s claims of controlling the drug menace.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s son, Amit Kumar, along with an accomplice, was arrested with 60-gm heroin from near home minister Anil Vij’s residence. The duo was allegedly coming from Delhi at the time, the first information report stated. They were presented before the court on Sunday afternoon and sent to two-day police remand.

While Jagmohan Lal Kumar didn’t respond to calls, texts and WhatsApp messages for the second consecutive day, the opposition intensified its attack on the saffron party.

KUMAR SHOULD RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS: SELJA

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said, “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are competing against each other to violate the law. One of their leaders was recently found thrashing a government official with slippers and now another leader’s son has been arrested with drugs. They are giving assurance of a fair probe but they always cover up such cases.”

She further said that the Ambala unit chief should tender his resignation on moral grounds as this is not the first time his son has been caught with drugs.

Amit Kumar had been caught by the Mohali crime investigation agency (CIA)-2 near Derrabassi with 30-gram heroin in March last year. He was allegedly selling drugs in the area.

HAPPENED UNDER VIJ’S NOSE: CHITRA SARWARA

Haryana Democratic Front leader Chitra Sarwara said, “All this is happening right under Haryana home minister Anil Vij’s nose. The fact that Amit Kumar was arrested from near Vij’s house raises a red flag.”

Sarwara further said, “This is for the second time that Amit Kumar has been arrested in a drug case, which means he was let off easily the last time.”

When asked if the incident calls for the Ambala unit chief’s resignation, Chitra said, “The matter is bigger than that. A resignation is not a remedy. The question is that when the government claims to be taking action against the drug menace, how are those in the political echelons shamelessly peddling drugs.”

BARALA REFUSES TO COMMENT

BJP’s state unit chief Subhash Barala refused to comment, saying that he was busy with the virtual rally and that the party will decide on the next course of action later. “The issue has come to my notice, but we are busy with the virtual rally being held to mark one year of the BJP government at the centre. I’ll gather more details and see what has to be done,” Barala said.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Singh Chautala, who had demanded Kumar’s resignation when his son was arrested last year, is keeping mum this time. After repeated attempts to reach him through phone calls and messages, his personal assistant said Digvijay was busy in a meeting with his brother and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

Senior JJP leader KC Bhankar also refused to comment on the issue, saying, “I’m out of state and unaware of the development, so I can’t comment on the issue.”