Blaze at Mantralaya, no injuries reported

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:35 IST
A level one fire was reported on the fourth floor of Mantralaya on Monday. No one was injured. The fire was reported at 8.32pm and was extinguished at 9.32pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade said the fire was caused by a short-circuit. Further investigation will be carried out. The staff from the power distribution company, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) , will also jointly carry out an investigation into the cause. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office tweeted that everyone was safe. Chief fire officer P Rahangdale said, “The fire was confined to the computer and printer in one of the closed cabin of urban development department on the fourth floor.”

