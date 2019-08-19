Bodies of youth, girl found hanging from tree in Firozabad

cities

Bodies of a 20-year-old youth and an 18-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in a field near a village in Firozabad district on Monday, said police.

Both belonged to a village in Basai Mohammadpur area and were of the same caste. Locals said they were in love, but the girl’s family had fixed her marriage with a youth of another village.

“Family members of the girl had fixed her marriage with a youth of some other village,” informed Umar Farooq, in-charge of Matsena police station in Firozabad.

“The youth was employed at a hotel in Delhi. Family members revealed that the girl was missing since August 16, after she left home to watch a ‘prabhat pheri’ in the village,” he said.

It is believed that the girl went to Delhi and was with the youth. They both might have reached near the village on Sunday night where they were found hanging. Their bodies were tied to the same ‘dupatta’, said cops.

“The family members were informed and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. No complaint has been lodged by the kin of the deceased. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” stated Farooq.

In a similar incident last week, a youth and a woman from a village in Hathras were found hanging from a tree. They too were from the same caste and village, but their families were not prepared to accept their relationship.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 19:30 IST