Body of cop deployed in Badal’s security found in canal

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 22:58 IST

Body of a Punjab police head constable, posted in the security staff of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, was found in Bathinda branch of Sirhind canal under suspicious circumstances on Thursday.

The body of Harjot Singh, 28, of Muktsar’s Badal village, the native village of former CM, was recovered from the canal near Joga Nand village in Bathinda district. He was in commando battalion.

The Scorpio car of the deceased was found in the canal on Wednesday evening, said Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh.The deceased’s mobile phone had also been recovered from the car.

Police have conducted inquest proceedings on the statement of Navdeep Singh, brother of deceased, who stated that they had come to know about Harjot’s car lying in the canal on Wednesday.

The SSP said the police are investigating into the case and waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death as there is no external injury mark on the body. “It is yet to be ascertained under what circumstances the car landed into the canal,” he said.