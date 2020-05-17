e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Breach in canal floods Karnal’s Ranwar village

Breach in canal floods Karnal’s Ranwar village

The residents faced difficulty in protecting their belongings and cattle. They said the water entered the village around 4am. Even as they tried to plug the breach, they could not stop the flow of water

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 23:48 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Residents making their way through a waterlogged street in Ranwar village of Karnal, Haryana, on Sunday.
Residents making their way through a waterlogged street in Ranwar village of Karnal, Haryana, on Sunday.(HT Photo)
         

Hundreds of Ranwar villagers faced a tough time on Sunday as they woke up to flooded houses and streets following a breach in nearby Avardhan canal.

The residents faced difficulty in protecting their belongings and cattle. They said the water entered the village around 4am. Even as they tried to plug the breach, they could not stop the flow of water.

They claimed that while some pigs died in a farm outside the village, water destroyed wheat fodder as well. “Around 3.30am, my mother woke me up and I heard people screaming as they found their houses inundated,” said Balinder Singh, a local.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Karnal, reached the village and issued directions to plug the breach.

He said, “The water entered only one village, but it later submerged some fields. It was, however, diverted to the Yamuna through a drain near the village.”

The DC said there wasn’t any report of loss of life and the cattle were safe. The administration has pressed roadways buses and divers into service for evacuation, if required, he added.

DC Yadav said the flow of water was stopped at Yamunanagar, but it will take some hours to reduce its level. About the cause of breach, he said the reason could not be ascertained yet, but in the initial findings it was revealed that it was due to weak lining of the canal.

Local MLA Harvinder Kalyan also reached the village and assured all support to the villagers from the government. He said the water was being diverted to the empty fields and officials were working to seal the breach.

However, locals accused the government and administration of not taking the required measures to repair the banks of canal and claimed that the water was flowing above the canal capacity.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In