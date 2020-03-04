e-paper
BSF jawan among 4 killed in two road accidents in Punjab

BSF jawan among 4 killed in two road accidents in Punjab

Two persons were crushed to death by a trailer when they were adding fuel to their truck after parking the vehicle on the roadside near Hoshiarpur, while two others died when their autorickshaw hit a stray cow near Ferozepur

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
Hindustantimes
         

HOSHIARPUR/FEROZEPUR: Four people were killed in two road accidents in Punjab on Tuesday night.

Police said two persons were crushed to death by a trailer on the Chandigarh road near Baddoan village in Hoshiarpur district. Baljit Singh, 60, of Muggowal and Binder Singh ,35, of Khera village were adding fuel to their truck from a container after parking the vehicle on the roadside when the trailer hit them from behind around 9.30pm.

Baljit died on the spot, while Binder succumbed to injuries in Hoshiarpur civil hospital around midnight.

The trailer driver fled after the accident.

Assistant sub inspector Daljit Kumar said the truck had no reflector. A case was registered under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) against the trailer driver.

The victims were returning from Khanna after unloading paddy husk when the accident occurred.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Barman Singh, was among two people killed when an autorickshaw hit a stray cow in Ferozepur on Tuesday night.

Three people were also injured in the accident that occurred near Khai Pheme Ki village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, 5 km from here. The cow also died.

