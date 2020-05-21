e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bus driver dupes migrants of ₹2 lakh in Mira Road

Bus driver dupes migrants of ₹2 lakh in Mira Road

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 20:28 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Palghar Sixty migrants including men and women were cheated of Rs 2 lakhs on Tuesday after a bus driver duped them by promising them that he will take the group to Kolkata. Each of the victims paid Rs 4,000 to the driver for the trip which never took off.

The victims, mostly construction workers and housemaids, assembled at the starting point in Kashmira on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway at around 4.30pm waiting for the bus to arrive, but till night there was no sight of the bus and they soon realised they were cheated of their hard-earned money.

Meanwhile, a Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) corporator, Dipika Arora got wind of the case and she rushed to the migrants’ rescue and contacted the MBMC administration who provided the group food and drinking water while Raju Bhoir, a social activist provided shelter to the migrants in a vacant building space, owned by him.

The migrants were not keen to complain to the Kashimira police, but Arora has assured that she will take up the matter with the Thane Rural police after the victims are in the right frame of mind to complain.

The majority of the victims had sold all their belongings including gas stoves, cylinders, utensils, and other belongings to fund for the trip to Kolkata.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In