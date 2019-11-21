Bus marshal stops kidnap, draws govt praise

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:00 IST

New Delhi A bus marshal deployed in a cluster (orange) bus saved a six-year-old girl from being kidnapped by a 22-year-old man in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan area on Wednesday.

The rescue made by bus marshal Arun Kumar (24) drew praises from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and transport minister Kailash Gahlot, who, on Thursday, said the incident was an answer to those questioning the Delhi government’s move to deploy nearly 13,000 marshals in the 5,666 DTC and cluster buses operating in the city. “My salute to bus marshal Arun Kumar. People like you are pride of Delhi. Our 13,000 bus marshals are providing security to lakhs of passengers. People are having faith in the safety inside the buses,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Narrating the incident, Kumar, who the transport minister brought for a press briefing, said he became suspicious around 11am when he found that a girl, accompanied by a man, was weeping and “looked uncomfortable”. The bus was plying on Route 728, from Goyala Dairy to New Delhi.

“Suspecting something was wrong, I alerted the driver who locked the gates of the bus. Once that was done, the accused tried all means to escape, but with the help of the conductor, driver and other passengers, we overpowered him and took him to the police station,” he said.

This is Kumar’s first job. He was recruited as a civil defence volunteer by the government’s revenue department last month.

Transport minister Gahlot, who called Kumar a “hero”, said that a missing complaint was also registered at Nizamuddin police station. Later in the day, she was reunited with her parents at the Subroto Park police station.

Gahlot said bus marshals like Kumar will be rewarded for their exemplary service. The Delhi Police also announced a reward for him.

Talking about the case, Harendra K Singh, deputy commissioner of police (railways), said the suspect, Satish Kumar, resident of a jhuggi near Sector 2 in Dwarka has been arrested.

“Kumar was thoroughly interrogated, in which he revealed that he had kidnapped the child and immediately brought her by bus Route number 711 to Uttam Nagar Terminal and then Palam Railway Station. He again boarded a bus on Route number 728 from Palam flyover to New Delhi Railway Station. It was during this ride that the staff made the rescue,” he said.