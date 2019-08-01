Bus service ties up with e-scooter firm for last-mile connectivity

cities

Gurugram The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Thursday tied up with a private, city-based company to provide sustainable last-mile connectivity options for commuters.

Commuters will be able to hire battery-powered scooters and e-bikes at various bus queue shelters located at Huda City Centre, Iffco Chowk, Sushant Lok, along Golf Course Road and Sohna Road.



“Daily commuters are the prime beneficiaries of this development, as now they can easily rent an electric bike from Mobycy’s app to complete their last-mile commute,” the GMCBL said in a press release on Thursday.

Akash Gupta, founder of Mobycy, the e-scooter company, said that 500 scooters and e-bikes have been deployed at GMCBL bus shelters. “We are planning to scale it up to 5,000 over the next year,” Gupta added.



Commuters can avail of the e-scooter service via the Mobycy app, which will allow them to scan a QR code and unlock the vehicle for use. “The e-scooters will be a big benefit to people for whom last-mile connectivity is still an issue. We encourage people to take advantage of this new option,” said Arun Sharma, general manager, GMCBL.



