Capt Amarinder meets Amit Shah, appeals to Centre, farmers to find early solution

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:30 IST

Reiterating Punjab’s position for an early resolution to the deadlock over the three farm laws, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the Centre to rethink its stand on the legislations while appealing to the farmers to find an early solution to the problem that is adversely impacting the state’s economy and also posing a danger to national security.

“The problem needs to be solved quickly,” Amarinder stressed during a meeting in New Delhi with Union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to ensure that the Government of India addresses the concerns of the farmers.

The chief minister later told mediapersons that while he and his government were not involved in mediation in any way and the matter had to be resolved between the Centre and the farmers, an early resolution was vital in the interest of both Punjab and the country.

Stressing the need to protect the minimum support price (MSP) and continue with the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) based mandi system, Amarinder urged the Union home minister to listen to the farmers with an open mind to resolve the standoff quickly so that farmers from Punjab and other states, including a large number of women, can return to their homes.

A solution has to be found at the earliest, he said, adding that he had come to meet the home minister to reiterate Punjab’s stand on the imbroglio and the need to secure the future of the farming community and agriculture.