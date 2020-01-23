CBSE BOARD EXAMS Students allotted eight-digit roll numbers, answer sheets lack space

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:35 IST

For the upcoming board examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued eight-digit roll numbers to students of Classes 10 and 12. However, the answer sheet still contains seven columns to fill the roll number.

It is a tricky situation for the teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools as they are now being trained to inform each student appearing in the board exams to write the first digit of the eight-digit roll number outside the given columns.

The board exams are scheduled to start on February 15 for both the classes. Till last year, seven-digit roll numbers were issued by the board to the students.

In a recent meeting held in Ludhiana, board officials directed school principals to instruct the class teachers and invigilators on examination duty to guide the students to fill the eight-digit roll number correctly in the answer sheets given to them on the examination day. A power point presentation (PPT) was sent by the board which was shown to all school principals.

Vandna Shahi, principal of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, said, “I have instructed the teachers to inform the students while issuing roll numbers to the students of Class 10 and 12. Our teachers will provide proper assistance to the students so that they should not commit any mistake while writing the roll number in the answer sheet.”

Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, said, “I will hold a meeting with the teachers to brief them regarding the new instructions given by the board. Students will also be instructed to write the first digit of the roll number outside the column printed in the answer sheet.”

Despite HT’s repeated attempts, CBSE regional officer, Chandigarh, Shyam Kapoor was not available for his comments on the issue.