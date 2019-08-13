Celebrities to encourage Delhiites to use Delhi Metro

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:42 IST

New Delhi

As part of the Delhi Metro’s 25 year anniversary celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has roped in celebrities, social activists and healthcare experts in an effort to encourage citizens to ditch private vehicles for the Metro.

A series of video messages are being circulated via the DMRC’s Twitter and Facebook pages as part of its #25YearsOlderAndWiser initiative, which includes quizzes, games and facts about the metro.

“Delhi Metro has become the pride of every Delhiite over the years and this programme aims for known eminent personalities to reach out to citizens and share their favourite aspect of the Metro and to encourage them to use it even more,” said a senior Delhi Metro official.

Padma Shri awardee and president of Heart Care Foundation of India, Dr KK Aggarwal, fashion designer Ritu Berry, senior journalist Rahul Dev, noted athlete Deepa Malik, rally driver Bani Yadav and actor Aparshakti Khurana are part of this video series.

“...Let us use the Delhi Metro services for commute to work and other places around and make our city and ourselves free from pollution,” said Dr KK Agarwal.

In another message Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Malik spoke about the accessibility and safety of the Metro network.

“In India there hasn’t been a public transport project that has been as successful and the Delhi Metro. The respect that differently abled, women and senior citizens feel inside the network is commendable. My own daughters travel by the Metro and as a mother I feel extremely secure with that,” Malik said.

Actor Khurana spoke about how the Delhi Metro had changed the face of the city and become the face of the national capital. “Before the Metro the movies showed landmark monuments such as the India Gate or the Qutub Minar to show Delhi, now it shows the Metro and one immediately identifies with it,” Khurana said.

Metro officials said that this series will continue with the aim of building a personal connect with the commuters to take suggestions and better services in the coming years.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:42 IST